Strolling along the Michael J. Ellis Seawall, you'll find the Wyndham Hotel, Gulfstream Condominiums and the shores of Padre Island. Now, around mile marker 215, a new attraction is joining the seawall family: the Sandbox Beach Bar.

The outdoor bar sits right along the shoreline and features a design that sets it apart from other spots on the island.

New Sandbox Beach Bar joins the Michael J. Ellis Seawall, Padre Island

Joseph Bazan, bar manager at Sandbox Beach Bar, said:

"There's only a few places on the Island that do the shipping containers. I love the idea I love the concept."

The Sandbox will also host a rotating cast of local food trucks on its campus, giving neighbors the opportunity to enjoy a variety of food on the beach.

"We'll have some barbecue we'll have some seafood, maybe some coffee trucks, some sandwich trucks, a whole different variety," Bazan said.

The Sandbox is focused less on nightlife and more on being family-friendly. Between a playground and pickleball courts, owners hope to see people stopping by — even if it's just to enjoy the sunshine.

"The Island is a small community of course everyone is tight-knit, family," Bazan said. "Not like a rowdy bar or anything. Just come relax and enjoy the weather."

The Sandbox Beach Bar is holding its soft opening this Saturday at 10 a.m., just in time for Barefoot Mardi Gras. Owners say they will expand their menu in the weeks to come.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.