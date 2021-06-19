Watch
New RTA Station Coming To Port Ayers Area

Ground Broken For New Port Ayers Transfer Station
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 15:46:20-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of excitement in the Port and Ayers are of town Friday.

City officials and officials with the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority were on hand for the ground breaking of the new Port Ayers Transfer Station.

The new facility promises to be a safer experience for both passengers and RTA workers. The massive project is being paid for with part of a $7.9 million federal grant that the RTA received back in 2019.

The project is finally getting underway following the demolishing of the old Kleberg Bank on Ayers Street. That is where this new station will be going in.

Construction could be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
