New plasma donation center coming to Corpus Christi, offering cash compensation for donors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A new plasma donation center is coming to Corpus Christi's southside, where donors will be compensated for their contributions.

According to state records, BioLife Plasma Services plans to renovate approximately 10,000 square feet of space on South Padre Island Drive near Everhart Road. The $3.5 million project is scheduled to begin construction in May 2026, with completion anticipated by October 2026.

In a statement to KRIS 6 News, BioLife said the expansion comes as demand for plasma-based medicine continues to grow.

"As the demand for medicine developed from plasma increases, BioLife continues to grow its network across the U.S. to help meet this need," the company said. "BioLife makes careful decisions about where to locate centers, with the intent to contribute to the vitality of the communities we serve."

According to the company's website, BioLife compensates donors for their time through a debit card system. First-time donations typically take around two hours, while repeat donations take approximately one hour. The company's website states that donors can use the compensation to "boost your budget" while helping patients who depend on plasma-based therapies.

The plasma donation process, called plasmapheresis, separates plasma from blood and returns the remaining components to the donor. According to BioLife's website, the collected plasma is processed into life-saving therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, including primary immune deficiency and hemophilia.

BioLife Plasma Services operates more than 230 donation centers across the United States and Europe, according to the company's website. The Corpus Christi location will be the company's 33rd center in Texas. The company states that plasma cannot be manufactured in a laboratory, making donor contributions essential for patients who rely on these therapies.