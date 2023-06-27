New plans for the old Lamar Elementary school are in the early planning stage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city officials are discussing a new idea for the the old Lamar Elementary property.

In2018, the Ed Rachal Foundation purchased the old Lamar Elementary School and announced their expectation of turning it to a Good Samaritan shelter in 2020. The foundation later gave the property to the city of Corpus Christi.

The original plan that the city had for the property was to create administrative buildings and a police sub-station, but now those plans have changed again.

City manager Peter Zanoni said that they are now considering turning the property into an area for affordable housing.

Though the plan is not quite finalized, he hopes that they will have a definite plan for the property by the next quarter.

"(In) conversations with our partners, the (Ed Rachal) Foundation, they suggested that the city be gifted the property and that we could build new affordable housing, not the city, but the private sector in building new affordable housing on these five acres,” Zanoni said.

The requirement for affordable housing would include people making 80% of the median income of the area.

Zanoni said that they plan to have a better idea for the property in the next quarter.

