New multipurpose building in Robstown aims to support youth and community

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Young Futures celebrated its ribbon-cutting, introducing a new community hub that will offer youth and families education, activities and support services in one location.

Founder Edward Borchard said the mission is simple — give kids the tools and safe space they need to become the adults of tomorrow.

“So we’re going to provide tutoring. As you can see behind me, we’re going to provide literacy, increase the literacy rate. We’re going back to AR reading — less on the screen and more into the dream,” Borchard said.

The facility will operate in three phases. The first phase includes the main multipurpose building, which will have a recreational center, computers, a book nook, and other activities.

The second phase includes a gym equipped for indoor sports such as basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

The final phase features an outdoor field designed for sports programs like soccer and 7-on-7 for boys and girls.

Beyond youth programming, Robstown Young Futures will serve as the city’s emergency warming and cooling center when needed.

The facility is also partnering with local nonprofit Esperanzas de Tejas to host its second “Hope’s Closet” in Nueces County, offering free clothing and essentials to families in need.

"This facility provides a safe environment for the kids to have fun and enjoy to learn," Borchard said.

The community investment combines classroom space, recreational facilities and emergency services, all aimed at helping Robstown’s next generation thrive.

Borchard said the grand opening is scheduled for sometime after the New Year.

If you would like to assist Robstown Young Futures and its mission, you can reach them at (361) 752-4169.

