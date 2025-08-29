CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi became a center of worship as New Life Church hosted its fourth annual One Night event, drawing the biggest crowd yet of college students and young adults from across the city.

New Life Church event draws hundreds of young adults to Texas A&M Corpus Christi

The event used music and prayer to create what organizers called an unforgettable experience.

"We're just a radical group of young college students preaching the gospel. That's what sets us apart," New Life Church Coordinator, Yanni Vogiatzis said.

Yanni and Mallory Vogiatzis have deep connections to the university. Mallory was a student at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

"I feel like a lot of people nowadays, like young adults, college kids, high school students are seeking for truth," Mallory Vogiatzis said. "They're not just seeking for something to make them feel good."

The event attracted students like Donovan Wagers, a freshman from Houston.

"The first night I moved in, me and my roommate stayed up late playing the video games and like the our conversation starting to get really deep and he convinced me to come tonight," Wagers said.

Wagers helped spread the word about the event to other students.

"I didn't know how many people were gonna come so I kind of spread the word myself. I got a group to come with me and then I saw other groups of people that I've known," Wagers said.

According to Yanni Vogiatzis, New Life Church's young adult ministry focuses on introducing faith to university students, and they've seen significant growth.

"Last year we saw about 1500 college students gathered on this campus to worship Jesus and we had about 60 + salvations and so this year we're even more expecting just for God to move, we're expecting for 20 to 3000 people and so we're just ready for what God's gonna do," Vogiatzis said.

New Life Church is based in Flour Bluff with multiple ministries open to anyone interested in joining.