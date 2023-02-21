Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New lane closures on Waldron Road in Flour Bluff

Waldron.jpg
Action 10 News
Waldron.jpg
Posted at 10:37 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 23:37:27-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lane closures began today on a stretch of Waldron Road in Flour Bluff.

The road has been reduced to one lane in each direction between Don Patricio Road and Purdue Road.

The lane closures are due to work on the Waldron Road project that began in November.

The $2.3 million project will replace some of the concrete road panels and install new curbs.

Work should be finished on the project in August 2023.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022