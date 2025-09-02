New installation at Sherrill Park to honor our Armed Forces

A tribute to our armed forces is taking shape along Corpus Christi's bayfront.

On Tuesday morning, a Vietnam-era Army helicopter was installed at Sherrill Park on Shoreline Boulevard and Coopers Alley.

U.S. Army Bell Huey Helicopter Installed on C.C. Bayfront

The U.S. Army Bell Huey Helicopter is part of the Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park Military Monument Installation Project that began over three years ago. A similar helicopter used to be on display years ago next to the old Memorial Coliseum.

Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley, who was on the Corpus Christi City Council when the project was launched over three years ago, was on hand as the helicopter was being placed on the 15-foot steel pedestal.

"It's been a long road, about three and a half years to do this project and to see it finally come to fruition and to see the helicopter set in place, it's a great feeling," Pusley said.

The Bell Helicopter Corporation donated the chopper to the city of Corpus Christi and paid for the refurbishing. The city of Corpus Christi paid for the 15-foot pedestal it sits on.

That was funded through a city bond project.

