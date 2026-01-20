New HTeaO location bringing 20+ tea flavors to Kingsville this spring

KINGSVILLE, Texas — HTeaO tea shop coming to Kingsville on 14th Street.

A new tea and coffee shop is coming to Kingsville after years of community speculation about the construction project on 14th Street.

HTeaO Kingsville will offer more than 20 natural tea flavors and around 20 coffee options, all made with reverse osmosis filtered water for better taste.

The shop will serve both hot and cold beverages, with popular flavors including Georgia Peach tea, raspberry with coconut, Texas Chai mixed with sweet tea, and white mocha coffee.

Construction is currently in the drywall stage, with completion expected in early April. The company will post hiring opportunities on the HTeaO website, with interviews planned for March and April.

The owners hope HTeaO becomes more than just a drink shop, envisioning it as a space that supports and connects the Kingsville community.

