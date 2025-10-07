New Harbor Bridge walking path parking locations revealed for confused visitors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Viewers have been calling with questions about accessing the walking path on the new Harbor Bridge, with many asking "Where do you park?"

A spokesperson for Flatiron Dragados said there is a parking lot on Lake Street and Winnebago, next to T-C Ayers Park on the northside. The parking lot has sidewalk access to the shared-use path on the new bridge.

KRIS 6

Flatiron-Dragados plans to open a public parking lot on North Beach later this week. It's underneath the new bridge next to Churchdale Avenue.

The path is open to walkers, bikes and skateboards. Rented motorized scooters are prohibited by the city.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!