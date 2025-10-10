CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Harbor Bridge lit up on Monday night, transforming a major feat of infrastructure into a glowing beacon over Corpus Christi Bay.

Engineers with the Texas Department of Transportation tested more than 1,600 LED fixtures, remotely controlling the color and pattern of the lights across the bridge’s soaring cables and concrete arches.

“There may be a decision to have a general monochromatic theme, and special occasions may be something else,” said Lynn Allison, a spokesperson for the Harbor Bridge project. “All of those things are still to be determined.”

When complete, the bridge will feature six types of LED fixtures, all designed with longevity in mind.

“Because they're LED,” Allison said. “There’s certainly an efficiency component — sustainability, low energy use.”

New Harbor Bridge lights up Corpus Christi skyline during LED test

Nearby business owner Kim Novak, who operates K9 Conditioning just beneath the bridge, didn’t catch the display in person — but saw it online.

“I sleep in that bedroom right there,” she said, pointing toward a window that faces the bridge. “Haven’t seen it — but I’ve seen pictures!”

Novak praised the lighting’s aesthetic potential.

“I think it’s going to add great ambiance to the city and really elevate the bridge — even though it’s magnificent already,” she said.

But she also highlighted a common concern: accessibility.

“My customers call me and say, ‘I’m in Portland’ — they don’t know how to get here,” she said. “We really do need better signage.”

For city leaders and tourism officials, the illuminated bridge represents more than modern engineering — it’s part of Corpus Christi’s identity and economic vision.

“I think it’s going to be such an incredible scene — with the Water Gardens right there and the bridge… it’s a recipe for success,” said America Segura with Visit Corpus Christi.

The lighting system will be fully programmable and adaptable for holidays, events, or citywide celebrations — part of a strategy to ensure the structure shines both literally and figuratively for years to come.

TxDOT hopes to have the full lighting package ready by the holiday season. During Monday’s test, the bridge glowed in waves of red, blue and green — with a touch of purple mixed in.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!