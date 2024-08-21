New footage released from wrong-way collision on IH-37

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 News has obtained dash cam footage relating to the four-vehicle collision on Sunday that injured three people.

David Ortiz, one of our viewers, was driving in the southbound lane on IH-37 when he noticed a pair of headlights approaching him.

wrong way driver dash cam footage

At the last second, Ortiz swerved to his right, safely avoiding a head-on crash. He submitted the footage from his dash camera.

The driver, 23-year-old Kendra Nunez, was intoxicated driving northbound. Later that night she caused the accident which injured three people, including a 74-year-old woman. She was arrested for intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Ortiz was driving to visit his daughter in the hospital, who was injured in a separate drunk driving accident last week.