New firetruck unveiled in memory of first responder

Posted at 10:32 AM, Oct 29, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi International Airport has beefed up its firefighting capabilities.

On Thursday, a new aircraft rescue fire fighting truck was unveiled.

But the ceremony was about more than just that.

The truck is in memory of Lieutenant Bobby Almager, a law enforcement, firefighter and EMT who died from COVID-19 complications in July 2020.

Almager's wife, Terry, attended Thursday's ceremony.

"Words can't even be put into place of what they've done for him," said Terry Almager. "I mean it's a proud moment, and proud isn't even a word I can say. But it's really an honor that they're dedicating this firetruck to my husband."

She said Bobby had a passion for art. In fact, he created the logo on the truck himself.

"It's just heartwarming ya know," said Terry. "Every time this truck goes out on call, my husband is going to there, still doing his duties, just with angels behind him."

