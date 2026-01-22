New fire station in Banquete brings faster response times to rural community

BANQUETE, Texas — A new fire station in Banquete is bringing faster response times and added protection to the rural community.

The new station will be part of Nueces County Emergency Services Department Number 4, the same agency that recently saw five volunteer firefighters take their leave of absence, citing no confidence in the board of directors.

ESD 4 Fire Chief Michael Clack said their decision will not affect this location.

"It's not going to affect that new station currently. The majority of the volunteers who left did not respond to that station," Clark said.

ESD 4 will also assist Banquete ISD. The location was chosen with the district in mind.

"We've always known we needed a station out here. Our most prized asset is our kids across the street at the school. So we wanted to get a nice station out here to protect this community," Clack said.

Once the station is finished, it could house a full crew of firefighters along with a team of paramedics.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!