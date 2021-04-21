New Cole Park pier taking shape

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Cole Park pier is starting to take shape.

Demolition of the old pier wrapped earlier this month, and now the contractor is driving massive concrete piles into the bay.

Fifty-nine of these 24 inch by 60 foot piles will support the new pier. So far, five of these piles have been put in place.

The new pier is still on schedule to be completed by September. The price tag for the project is $7,500,000.

For that, the public will get a new pier with shaded areas, lights for night fishing and fish cleaning stations.

The old Cole Park pier was damaged by Hurricane Harvey and was closed to the public in 2018.