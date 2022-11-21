New CCISD board of trustees sworn in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some new and familiar faces joined the Corpus Christi Independent School District's board of Trustees on Monday as three members were sworn in.

Marty Bell and Eric Villarreal were sworn into vacant seats.

Dolly Gonzalez rejoined for another four years. She ran unopposed in the Midterm Election.

Superintendent Roland Hernandez attended Monday's ceremony and told KRIS 6 News he looks forward to what's ahead for the school district.

"It's a great time for CCISD," said Hernandez. "We have some really great candidates who are joining our team. We have a solid board, we have had a solid board. We certainly put what's best for our kids and community first."

Hernandez said he was also grateful to the voters for the recent bond election, which will continue to bring improvements to CCISD campuses.