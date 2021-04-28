New Carroll High School inside Navy's updated crash zone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Carroll High School is once again on the US Navy radar.

The Navy announced at a planning commission meeting two weeks ago that Air Installation Compatible Use Zones (AICUZ) for Cabaniss and Waldron fields would be expanding.

Tonight, the city's planning commission will see the updated zones, which essentially closed the gaps between the two airfields.

The new maps show the new Carroll High School, located at Saratoga Blvd. and Kostoryz Road, in an Accident Potential Zone 2, a source told KRIS 6 News.

