New art exhibit opens at the Art Center of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, The Art Center of Corpus Christi opened a new art exhibit for the public.

The art exhibit featured nearly 34 bronze sculptures recollected from Dr. Sherman Tipton Coleman.

He was a World War II veteran, cardiovascular surgeon, and a talented bronze sculptor in the Coastal Bend.

Coleman began his sculpting career at the age of 54.

He found his artistic inspiration in Texas history—the city of Corpus Christi and his religious background.

"So the family had an abundance of his sculptures, I mean you are looking at the last show the family is going to be able to put on because so many sculptures are sold and gone. so they reached out saying they had some works they would like to show," Chloe Green said, the head of community relations at the art center of Corpus Christi.

A lot of Coleman's artwork also expresses deep familial bonds emphasizing the importance of parenthood through wildlife.

This exhibit could potentially be the last show honoring Coleman, as well as the only chance to display such an extensive collection of his work.

The exhibit will go from March-April 1.

