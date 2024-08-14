Neighbors in Calallen worried about potholes on Wandering Creek Drive

People in the community told KRIS 6 News that this pothole off Wandering Creek Drive near Leopard Street, has been fixed over and over again.

While thankful, drivers and neighbors told KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone that they’re also fed up.

"It's bad and its only getting worse," Calallen resident Cathy Estrada said. "The city comes and repaves it but for some reason or another, it just keeps reoccurring. I believe that it first started with when they resurfaced Turkey Creek Drive and we had big trucks. going up and down this street."

According to Estrada, the pothole was fixed by the city sometime last fall but no improvements have been made since then.

KRIS 6 News Reporter Tyrese Boone reached out to city officials about any future plans to fix the street.

Officials have not responded as of yet, but Public Works sent out a team of two to take pictures and notes about the damages on the street.

Neighbors told KRIS 6 News, as they’ve done for years, they plan to continue making calls to city hall and their council person until a permanent change is made.

"Don't forget about us in Calallen," Estrada said. "I know there's other areas in the city that need the work and there are streets that are worse than ours. However, we do not like having to dodge potholes when we're riding up and down our streets."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.