Neighbors help find deaf & blind dog in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: KRIS 6 News was notified that Annie had been found just before 6 p.m., Sunday — four days after she went missing. This comes after hundreds of community members shared the missing dog's information online.

Kelly Segura tells KRIS 6, Annie was found with a wound on her paw, but was going to get medical attention. She has been reunited with her owner as well.

Original Story:

A deaf and blind dog named Annie has been missing since January 28, after slipping out of a business near Ayers Street and Saratoga Boulevard while in town for a veterinary appointment, according to Kelly Segura, the owner of Casa Segura House of Hope, a dog rescue.

Annie's disappearance prompted an extensive search by community members, who say her owner is heartbroken and desperate to bring her home.

Volunteers have distributed more than 200 flyers, and Annie’s photo is currently displayed on an LED screen at The Saratoga Sation. City leaders have also helped amplify the search, and are sponsoring a reward of $800 for Annie’s safe return.

Casa Segura House of Hope

A KRIS 6 viewer reached out to the newsroom asking for additional help raising awareness about Annie’s disappearance, hoping broader visibility could lead to her recovery.

Anyone who has seen Annie or has information about her whereabouts is urged to come forward and call (361) -695-0588 or (361)-833-2337.

