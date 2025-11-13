Neighbor frustrated over sewage, plumbing issues at Clairelane Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Westside neighbor tells Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, he’s had enough after months of dealing with sewage and plumbing problems inside his unit at Clairelane Gardens apartment.

Michael Bueno has lived at the property for about a year. He told KRIS 6 News the plumbing issues began the day he moved in.

“Since the first day I moved in, it was like that,” Bueno said. “The sewage was backed up in my bathtub. Windows were broken, the backdoor was broken, and blinds were broken.”

Photos sent to our newsroom showed the issues Bueno has been living with.

“I have stood in the shower, but when I get out, I’m having to rinse my feet off with all the feces,” he added.

Bueno said he reported the problem to property management and was told his building was approved for plumbing repairs. However, he said those repairs never came.

Clairelane Gardens is managed by Bluebonnet Gardens, which operates under the direction of the Corpus Christi Housing Authority (CCHA).

KRIS 6 News has previously reported on concerns at the property, including pest issues, broken fixtures, safety concerns, and accessibility barriers.

Bueno said his apartment’s layout has also created the same safety risks other residents are worried about.

“I’ve fallen several times up these stairs,” Bueno said. “I’ve also fallen getting out of my shower because there is no railing. It is not disabled equipped in the shower.”

Bueno tells Scott he is now hoping to move to a more accessible unit.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the Corpus Christi Housing Authority for comment and to see how they could help Mr. Bueno. The agency's Interim President and CEO, Rhen Bass, issued the following statement:

“We take every resident’s concern very seriously, especially when it involves plumbing or accessibility. Since July, our staff have documented and responded to several reports of plumbing and sewage backups at Clairelane Gardens. Each time, property management confirmed that maintenance responded. Late last week, a specialized plumbing professional determined that a major sewage pipe break was under the building, and the plumbing repair is scheduled for tomorrow. However, the incomplete repair is not affecting his unit, and he has not had any additional plumbing issues since early October. Our property manager spoke to Mr. Bueno last week about an unrelated topic, and he did not disclose any new issues with plumbing. Regarding reasonable accommodation, our staff began working with Mr. Bueno at the end of October to assist him in requesting accommodation and exploring a possible transfer to a more accessible unit. Appointments were scheduled for October 31, November 5, and November 7, but Mr. Bueno either canceled or did not attend. Staff remain ready to assist him in completing the necessary paperwork as soon as he is available to proceed. Our commitment is to provide safe, decent, affordable, and accessible housing. We will keep an eye on this situation closely and encourage any resident experiencing issues to contact us right away so we can respond and follow up.”

