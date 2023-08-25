Need your vehicle inspected? It could be a long wait

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A statewide outage means bad news for millions of Texas vehicle owners.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the state's vehicle inspection system is down. It went offline on Wednesday and the DPS does not know when it will be restored.

Local state inspector Andrew Villarreal said he's already had to turn away a lot of customers whose tags are about to expire.

"I feel bad because when their tags expire that they have to go out and drive," Villarreal said. "(Then) they get pulled over and when they do get pulled over they have to tell them 'I wasn't able to an inspection because our shop couldn't do the state inspection but in reality it's a Texas wide thing."

Sgt. Harold Mallory, the local public information officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety said if you do get pulled over with expired tags it will be up to the officer's discretion whether you get a ticket or get off with just a warning.

Sgt. Mallory said if you're due for inspection in August, your sticker will expire on Thursday, Aug. 31, but there will be a five day grace period to get the vehicle inspected.

