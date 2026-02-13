Nearly a year after resignation, Corpus Christi continues search for animal care director

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly a year after the Animal Care Services director announced plans to step down, Corpus Christi officials say a national search is still underway to find a replacement. The director formally resigned in March of 2023, but continues to serve in the role until a successor is hired.

City officials told KRIS 6 News they do not comment on personnel matters involving past recruitments. However, they said a national search firm is expected to provide a list of qualified candidates soon.

The position offers a salary near $200,000 a year and calls for about 10 years of experience.

District 2 Councilmember Sylvia Campos said she recently raised concerns about the length of the hiring process with City Manager, Peter Zanoni. Campos said she was told hiring authority for the position rests with him and not the City Council.

Animal advocates say the prolonged transition has left the department without long-term direction.

At her low-cost spay and neuter clinic, People Assisting Animal Control founder Cheryl Martinez said the city has become reactive rather than proactive amid ongoing shelter challenges. Martinez’s clinic logged more than 21,000 visits last year, placing her on the front lines of the city’s animal welfare issues.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, she obtained resumes from previous applicants and said several appeared to meet or exceed the listed qualifications. She pointed to one applicant — Dr. Antonio Caldwell — who she said applied in Corpus Christi before accepting a position in San Antonio. According to Martinez, Caldwell had several years of animal care experience and a Ph.D. in finance.

In January, council members debated euthanasia policies and shelter capacity. Many rescuers urged city leaders to prioritize hiring a permanent director before advancing broader policy discussions.

Martinez said filling both a director and assistant director position should be the city’s top priority.