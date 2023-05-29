Near drowning on a Corpus Christi beach leaves one man fighting for his life

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday at 4:42 p.m., Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a call about a potential drowning near beach marker 86 on the island.

According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, an adult male was pulled from the water and city lifeguards started CPR efforts.

Fire department paramedics took over when they arrived and continued the life-saving measures.

The man was taken to Bay Area Hospital and paramedics were able to regain a pulse en route to the hospital.

The man remains at Bay Area Hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

KRIS 6 News will have any updates as they become available.

