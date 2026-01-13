NCJLS competitors showcase sisterly bond through goat showmanship in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The 91st Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is underway at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown, showcasing young competitors and their animals in various events throughout the week.

Local kids competed in the Market Goat Show, with several participants demonstrating the dedication and hard work that goes into preparing for the big day.

Among the competitors are sisters Scarlet and Hazel Schulze from Calallen. Fourth-grader Scarlet is preparing to showcase Boone, her loyal about 10-month-old goat companion. This marks her second year in the ring, and she's joined by her sister Hazel in what has become a family tradition.

"When you set them up, you do it like this," Scarlet said while demonstrating proper goat positioning techniques.

Hazel is participating in the Pee Wee Goat Showmanship while Scarlet competes in the Market Goat Showmanship. Both sisters say the process has been easier thanks to Boone's calm personality.

"He lets me pet him and some goats are like run away when they go in the pen but he will like come to me," Scarlet said.

The Schulze sisters aren't the only siblings making their mark at the competition. Kinley and Savannah Shafer are also turning heads with their goat named Dorito.

Stephanie Molina Nueces County Junior Livestock Show competitors, Kinley and Savannah Shafer.

"When my sister does it, she goes out right and she learns, so she goes at night, and I do morning," Kinley said, explaining how the sisters share responsibilities in caring for their animal.

For these young competitors, showing goats represents more than just a competition—it's a celebration of sisterhood and family tradition.

The Pee Wee Goat Showmanship was held after the Market Goat Show concluded.

Goat Pee Wee Showmanship Champions:

Kinder: Hazel Smith

1st: Calvin Otahal

2nd: Everleigh Lumbrezer

Market Goat Show:

Overall showman: Fallon Hedfelt

For more information about other NCJLS events, click here.