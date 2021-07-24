Navy Seabees assist Nueces Co. with road repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One stretch of roadway near Calallen is getting some much needed improvements.

Nueces County crews along with the Navy Seabees were out on County Road 73A working on road repairs as part of an ongoing project.

"We've done over, I'm going to say over six miles worth of roads, in total costs we're looking over well over nine million dollars worth of roads, we've probably saved anywhere near six million dollars worth of monies by the military coming out here and assisting us with some of these road projects," said Nueces County Public Works Director Juan A. Pimentel.

The money saved by having the military assist in the construction will help the county pay for other road projects in the area.

All road projects were slowed down by the recent rains, but crews say they should finish up the work on County Road 73A by the middle of next week.