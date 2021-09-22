Naval Training pilot remains in serious condition after crash

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A Naval training pilot injured in a crash near Fort Worth on Sunday remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The second pilot in the accident, which occurred about two miles northeast of Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, was released from the hospital shortly after the accident.

Naval inspection crews are removing debris from the training jet that left from NAS-Kingsville before the crash.

It happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Sunday when the T-45c Goshawk crashed, Training Air Wing 2 officials said.

The instructor and student pilot both ejected from the plane before it crashed.

Neither pilot has been identified.

The jet went down over a neighborhood and struck three homes. No one on the ground was injured, but the residents will be unable to live in the homes while the crash is investigated.

The Navy is cooperating with authorities in Fort Worth as they investigate the crash. The Navy's safety and environmental teams are still working to determine the cause for the crash.