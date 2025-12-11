Naval Air Station Kingsville celebrates new fire truck bays after 60 years

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Naval Air Station Kingsville celebrated a major milestone today with the ribbon cutting of new fire truck bays, marking the first significant upgrades to the facility's fire station in 60 years.

The naval air station, built in 1965, had been operating with outdated infrastructure that forced the fire department to store one of its trucks in a separate storage facility because the original bays were too small to accommodate modern equipment.

"This is a game-changer for us. It provides a safer work environment, it has exhaust systems to provide cleaner air, and it allows us to have a better response capability," Chief Eric Kinman said.

The project received funding through a collaborative effort between the city of Kingsville, the state of Texas, and the United States Navy. All three sources pooled their resources for the project, which required congressional approval to move forward.

The new fire truck bays provide expanded space and modern safety features, including advanced exhaust systems designed to improve air quality for firefighters and personnel working in the facility.

