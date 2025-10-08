National Taco Day celebrates deep family traditions and cultural connections in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's no secret that tacos are a big deal in Corpus Christi. Breakfast tacos were even named the state's official breakfast.

I spent the day at Taco Rico speaking with neighbors about National Taco Day, where locals shared their favorite varieties ranging from barbacoa to brisket and chorizo bean, potato and egg, and spicy sausage and cheese.

I met Eric Guerra in line, who says he eats tacos every single day.

"Growing up, how could one not like tacos? I mean especially if you live in Texas," Guerra said.

Anissa Trejo is a cook at Taco Rico. She says some of her favorite memories come from cooking, especially when she was a little girl.

"With my aunt at the ranch making tacos and tortillas and she would make a small one for me," Trejo said.

She took me back to being in the kitchen with her family.

"That's where I learned really. Watching my grandma and my aunt," Trejo said.

And says it's deeper than just food.

"I think it helps with communication when you sit down as a family. That's a big thing," Trejo said.

She still remembers the sound of her grandmother's rolling pin.

"Even as a kid I remember liking the smell, and the sound, and just being with them really making tacos," Trejo said.

Taco Rico co-owner Erie Valdez tells me while making tacos are about tradition, it's also about survival.

"Like my dad used to tell me, they want something on the go," Valdez said.

She tells me tacos are a staple because they're quick, cheap, and filling to feed large families.

As for Anissa, tacos will always make her think of her family.

"And my uncle coming in and saying ready to eat! And that's what it was. We would sit down and eat," Trejo said.

