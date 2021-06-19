Watch
National Guard administering COVID-19 vaccines at Hooks home games

KRIS file photo.
Hooks Field
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 19:56:33-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Guard is providing an opportunity for Hooks fans to enjoy a ball game and protect themselves from COVID-`19.

The National Guard says the free COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided at all Corpus Christi Hooks home games through June 27. They will have Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson available as part of the their "Texans serving Texans" Mission.

The next home game for the Hooks will be on Sunday June 20. For the full schedule of Hooks home games, click here.

