NAS - Corpus Christi Main/South Gate closed until Tuesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Naval Air Station - Corpus Christi announced they will have their Main/South gate closed to all traffic until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

The naval base closed the gate around 1:43 p.m. on Monday due to an unknown incident. At the time they had the North/Ocean Drive gate open to outbound traffic only. Shortly after, they made it open to both inbound and outbound traffic.

The air base said they will keep the North/Ocean Drive gate open to all inbound and outbound traffic through the night.

No information has yet been released on why the Main/South gate has been closed.