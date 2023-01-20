Mustang Island provides more wheelchair accessible options

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Parks and Wildlife is offering new options to help those who are wheelchair bound visit state parks.

Mustang Island is one of the participating state parks. They're expanding their accessibilities features by offering beach wheelchairs. These wheelchair is equipped with oversized wheels, making it easier to use in the sand along the beach.

Bill Duff has been in a wheelchair for over 40 years after suffering from a spinal cord injury.

"I was at the beach with my granddaughter last summer and this chair don’t work in the sand," Bill said in reference to his personal wheelchair. "It's good to know that there are chairs there that I can use and have my family help me get along on the beach and I can enjoy my grandkids.”

The beach wheelchairs were provided through a grant fund. For now, Mustang Island only has two wheelchairs, but they're working to get more.

To rent one of the chairs, visitors must sign a waiver with the headquarters office on the island. After that, a facilitator will bring the beach wheelchair to wherever on the beach. It's first come, first serve and it can rent it for the whole day, for free.

In addition the wheelchairs, Mustang Island also has other accessible options and facilities for people to enjoy including family events, tours and campsite trails.

For more information on accessible features, head to the Texas Park and Wildlife website.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.