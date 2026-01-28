Murphy USA to build new convenience store on Corpus Christi's southside on Weber Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A new Murphy USA convenience store and gas station is coming to the southside area in Corpus Christi.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Murphy USA has filed plans to construct a new location at 5126 Weber Road, near South Padre Island Drive.

The proposed 2,817-square-foot facility is expected to break ground in late June 2026, with construction scheduled to wrap up by December 30, 2026.

The new location will add another convenient option for area residents to pump gas, as the Weber Road corridor continues to see commercial development.

Murphy USA operates more than 1,700 locations across the United States, typically featuring competitively priced gasoline and a variety of convenience store items.

The company has not yet announced details about potential job opportunities or specific amenities available at the Weber Road location. Construction details and any potential traffic impacts during the building process have not been released at this time.

