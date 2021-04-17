Multiple units respond to beach brush fire Saturday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A massive brush fire broke out on the beach just before 4 a.m. Saturday that endangered multiple horses.

The fire broke out in the dunes off of Gulf Beach Rd. First responders got multiple calls from people saying they could see large clouds of smoke rising from Padre Ballir Park not far from Bob Hall Pier.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department called in the Aransas Pass Brush Fire Department, as well as the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department and Nueces County ESD 2.

At least four horses found at the scene were moved away from the fire and into the safety of nearby stables. Because the fire was headed toward the roadway, and there were no residences nearby, responding departments let the fire burn until it ran out.

No injuries were reported.