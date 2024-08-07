Multiple lanes to be closed tonight for ongoing Harbor Bridge Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The continuing construction near the Harbor Bridge Project will cause multiple overnight lane closures tonight beginning at 9 PM and continuing until tomorrow morning at 6 AM.

The Lanes affected by this closure will be all eastbound I-37 mainlanes at the Crosstown Interchange as well as the additional closure of the connector ramp from northbound crosstown to westbound I-37 that will occur intermittently.

Vehicles traveling eastbound on I-37 or northbound on US 181 will be directed to take the connector ramp towards the southbound crosstown interchange.

They will then to make a U-turn on Tarlton Avenue and head northbound on the crosstown interchange to the northbound US 181 and eastbound I-37 Ramps.

Vehicles traveling northbound on the crosstown interchange to westbound I-37 towards Annaville will be directed to take the Comanche Street exit and follow the frontage road to Staples Street.

Vehicles will be directed to turn left on Staples Street towards Martin Luther King Drive frontage road and turn left there to enter I-37 at the Stillman avenue on-ramp.

