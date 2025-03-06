Multiple fires in the Sinton area

UPDATE: Tuesday - 7:00 pm

Sinton Police have issued a shelter in place until 8 p.m. tonight for Sinton.

UPDATE: Tuesday - 6:30 pm

The Sinton Community Center, located at 1301 E. Sinton, has lost power.

The new evacuation point has been moved to 219 W 5th Street, the San Patricio County Fairgrounds & Event Center.

BREAKING NEWS: Fires in the Coastal Bend

ORIGINAL STORY:

Several agencies are responding to multiple fires in Sinton.

A large brush fire is east of Sinton, moving towards the northeast part of town.

The Sinton City Manager, John Hobson, says that all residents in the city are being evacuated. They are being asked to go to the Sinton Community Center at 1301 E. Sinton.

Multiple structures have burned and more are currently burning.

Both the Sinton High School and Elementary were evacuated.

Students that were still at those schools were taken to the middle school where families could pick them up.

Live from the fires in Sinton

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

