Mr. Gatti's Pizza shatters records with soft opening at new Portland location

Mr. Gatti's Pizza has officially opened its newest location in Portland, Texas, delivering a fun experience for families — and breaking records in the process.

The restaurant opened on March 2 at 1580 U.S. Highway 181, and the community wasted no time checking out the new establishment.

Mr. Gatti's Pizza reported that the Portland location achieved record-setting performance straight out of the gate. During its opening week alone, the restaurant generated $239,000 in sales — surpassing the brand's previous soft-opening record, set by the Victoria, Texas location, by nearly $50,000.

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The Portland location is owned and operated by Jeff and Kristie Gleinig, Portland natives who also run a Mr. Gatti's Pizza franchise in the Clear Lake area near Houston. For the Gleinigs, the decision to bring the brand home was deeply personal.

"What drew us to Mr. Gatti's Pizza was the brand's focus on bringing families together," said Jeff Gleinig. "We wanted to build a place in Portland where people can enjoy great food, spend time together and create lasting memories, and Mr. Gatti's has always been about that sense of community."

For more information about Mr. Gatti's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit gattispizzafranchise.com.

What's on the Menu — and Beyond

Guests at the Portland location can enjoy:

🍕 An all-you-can-eat pizza buffet featuring fresh pizzas made with quality ingredients

🥗 A full salad bar, pasta dishes and desserts

🎮 A large arcade filled with games and prizes for visitors of all ages

🎉 Spaces for birthday parties and group events

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