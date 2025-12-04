Move to Improve 5K Run/Walk coming to Alice

ALICE, Texas — Walking is important for a better life and better health, said Dr. Carlos Elizondo with the Elizondo Medical Group, who organized the first Move to Improve 5k Run/Walk in Alice.

Dr. Elizondo said he’s always enjoyed helping people stay healthy, and what better way to do that than by organizing a walk to get people moving.

“I tell people movement is the fountain of youth. It’s so true. My oldest patient is 100 years old,” he said. “The currency of longevity is actually muscle. The only way to get muscle is to build it by working out with something super simple.”

Without movement, muscles start to shrink, and that can lead to falls, broken bones, and immobility.

Elizondo said that as Hispanics, we tend to eat a lot of food that lacks nutritional value and are inactive.

“I’ve been telling everyone about the event, even my patients. I tell them to come out in with their walkers cause it all starts with that first step,” Dr. Elizondo said. “It’s as simple as starting with a 15-minute walk.”

The 5k Run/Walk will be held on Sunday, Dec. 7, at Anderson Park in Alice starting at 7:30 a.m. There is a $25 per person fee for adults and $20 for children. There will be different age groups and categories, including a stroller division. All donations will go towards The Purple Door.

For more information on how to register, email info@elizondomd.com.

