Mother of one-year-old girl found unresponsive, arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mother of a one-year-old little girl, who was found unresponsive and passed away, was taken into custody.

23-year-old Briana Garcia was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with Injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person. Her bond was set at $500,000.

On Monday, May 10, 2021, one-year-old Jessell Lopez was found unconscious in an apartment unit at the Latitude Apartments on Weber and Saratoga.

Paramedics had to perform CPR on her to help resuscitate her and then rushed her to the hospital.

Later that day Jessell's mother's boyfriend, Mark Anthony Hernandez, 31, was arrested and charged with Injury to a Child.

His charges where officially upgraded later to Capital Murder and a bond was set at $1 million.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, Jessell's death was not accidental.