Mother-daughter teaching duo shares hallway as first-year teacher follows in mom's footsteps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Megan Moeller tells me she's watched her mother in front of the classroom her entire life. But this time, it's her mother's turn to watch.

"I remember even when I was in kindergarten, and she was in the classroom, I remember going to her classroom and just seeing how she interacted with the kids," Megan Moeller, 3rd Grade Teacher, said.

Megan is in her first year as a teacher. She says her new coworkers feel like family.

"They've known me like I said my whole life so they all welcomed me in very easy," Moeller said.

Megan says she didn't expect to teach, but found a passion for the classroom after working as a substitute in the same school where her mother Valerie teaches.

"So, we don't have too much time together, but just knowing that she's there and anything I need I could go to her," Moeller said.

I spoke with Valerie Moeller about what it's like sharing a hallway with her daughter.

"I was kind of hesitant like are you sure you want to do this? and she never skipped a beat. she hopped right in," Valerie Moeller, 4th Grade Teacher, said.

Valerie says she's seen the signs in Megan ever since she was a little girl.

"I was just impressed that OK this is a first year teacher, but she really knows what she's doing," Valerie said.

Principal Christine Bernal says this rare duo of mother-daughter teachers brings something special to the building.

"We really enjoy doing what we do each day and it's fun," Christine Bernal, Principal, said.

As for Valerie, she says after all the years of raising her daughter, Megan is now giving her a lesson.

"I think that she's probably teaching me that life is full of surprises," Valerie said.

Valerie says as a mother, she naturally wants to protect her daughter. But she has to find a balance between being mom and a coworker.

"I wanna be a mom to her and make sure that she's taking care of but at the same time. I have to respect her and her space," Valerie said.

As mom helped daughter around the classroom, Megan credits her for helping find the love for teaching.

"Sometimes I forget to tell her thank you but yeah," Megan said.

