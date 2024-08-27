Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Agua Dulce

Nueces County officials have been notified of a mosquito pool that tested positive for West Nile virus on Aug. 20.

According to a press release from the county, the infected mosquito was found in a trap that was placed in the residential area off County Road 38 in Agua Dulce, Texas. The mosquito was then sent to a lab in Austin.

Nueces County Public Works Director Juan Pimentel told KRIS 6 News that 18 traps were placed in rural areas throughout Nueces County, and that Vector Control crews collect the traps once a week.

Residents of the area are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Use mosquito repellant containing DEET

Dress in long-sleeved shirts and pants

Avoid outside activities at dawn or dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Drain any standing water to eliminate breeding

The Nueces County Vector Control is spraying daily in the area outside the city limits of Agua Dulce and will continue to monitor the mosquito pools.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.