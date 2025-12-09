CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What started as a quick trip to Dollar General for something small turned into a holiday crisis for Corpus Christi resident Ester Gonzales, who was told at the register she had no funds. When she later logged into her account, she discovered nearly $800 in SNAP benefits had vanished.

“There’s our Christmas and New Year’s gone,” Gonzales said.

Her Texas Health and Human Services records show that on Dec. 4, someone using H-E-B’s online system in San Antonio checked her balance. The next day, her account was drained through an order placed with BJS Wholesale in New York.

“Christmas is here,” she said. “Now I’ve got to decide to pay my water and all my other bills or feed us. Hopefully my landlord will let us pay the rent late.”

More victims come forward after reports of SNAP benefits drained

Her experience mirrors what several Coastal Bend SNAP users are now reporting. Last week, Joe Mauricio told KRIS 6 News he also lost nearly $800 after an H-E-B Online balance check appeared on his account, followed by charges in San Antonio and at the same New York wholesaler.

“It’s disturbing… it tears you down,” Mauricio said.

And the list of victims keeps growing.

Leah Castillo said her balance was checked through H-E-B Online on Dec. 3. When her benefits reloaded days later, they were immediately spent at a CVS and a Trader Joe’s in Los Angeles. Another local woman reported losing more than $1,300, again involving a charge at BJS Wholesale in New York.

“It’s on my Facebook,” Gonzales said. “People are saying, ‘I got this much taken,’ or ‘They drained mine too.’”

Gonzales said she has now heard from at least four others who noticed the same pattern: an unexpected H-E-B Online balance check, followed hours later by fraudulent out-of-state purchases.

“For someone to take out of the mouths they know are elderly or have kids is wrong — morally,” she said.

H-E-B Responds

In a statement to KRIS 6, H-E-B said:

“At H-E-B, we are committed to the security of our customers’ personal and payment information. To date, we have not been provided any documentation showing fraudulent charges for any victims cited in the news reports. H-E-B worked with Texas Health and Human Services and CCPD to investigate the issue. The investigation confirmed that the fraudulent transaction referenced in the news article did not occur at H-E-B but at a retailer in New York. Additionally, our investigation confirmed that the compromise did not happen at H-E-B. We encourage anyone with SNAP benefits who believes they are a victim of fraud to immediately call the Lone Star card helpdesk at (800) 777-7328 to cancel the card and request replacement benefits.”

Texas Health and Human Services has not said whether the cases are connected or part of a wider skimming trend. For now, families like Gonzales’, Mauricio’s and others are left hoping their benefits — and their holidays — can still be salvaged.

