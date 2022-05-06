More affordable housing returns to Rockport following Harvey.

ROCKPORT, Texas — There was a lot of excitement over in Rockport Thursday afternoon.

The Texas General Land Office celebrated the completion of the Sea Mist Townhomes.

The GLO awarded $1 million to rebuild Sea Mist Townhomes, a 76-unit affordable rental complex. All 76 units are guaranteed for low to moderate-income residents.

The multifamily housing complex was damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

It was rebuilt thanks to a $1 million grant from the GLO Disaster Recovery Assistance Program.

It is located at 2211 FM 3036, Rockport, TX.