More affordable housing returns to Rockport following Harvey.

ROCKPORT, Texas — There was a lot of excitement over in Rockport Thursday afternoon.
The Texas General Land Office celebrated the completion of the Sea Mist Townhomes.
The GLO awarded $1 million to rebuild Sea Mist Townhomes, a 76-unit affordable rental complex. All 76 units are guaranteed for low to moderate-income residents.
The multifamily housing complex was damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
It is located at 2211 FM 3036, Rockport, TX.