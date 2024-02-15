Moody High School's Special Hearts Prom is an unforgettable experience

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Prom is a special moment for many high school students. At Moody High School, faculty and staff have thrown a Special Hearts Prom for students in the special education department.

Heather Wood, special education teacher at Moody said it's a perfect way to make students make memories in high school.

"The Special Hearts Prom has been going on for roughly 20 years. It's a great time for our general end students to work with our special hearts children. It's excellent, the kids mingle, dance, and they eat, they dress up," Wood said.

The boys looked sharp with a free haircut from the Chop Shop and the girls were transformed into princesses by Gigi Beauty. Gigi Garcia said it's a way to give back to her community.

Both businesses donated their time to get the students ready free of charge.

"Just seeing their faces and their smiles is so rewarding in itself. I know I did a good job," Garcia said.

Arene Olivarez with the Chop Shop said it feels good to do something for the community.

"Right now we're just giving back the way we can. It's really easy for us to do. When I was growing up, I never had the opportunity to see anything or do anything like this — we're all very fortunate to do it," Olivarez said.

For students like Donovan Rodriguez, it's about busting out the good moves on the dance floor.

"I like to dance a little bit," Donovan Rodriguez said.

Latin Productions and Janet's Cakery also donated to the Special Hearts Prom, all of the Special Hearts were accompanied by students from Moody who have done well throughout the year.

Heather Wood wants this to be something they remember for years to come.

"I want these students to be included in every aspect of school. I want them to be seen and heard, and I want them to stand up and show who they are," Wood said.

The funds for the prom were raised by the students as they held a fundraiser at Applebee's during the school year.

Faculty and staff said they hope to continue this for years to come.

