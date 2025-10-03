Monterrey flights from Corpus Christi still delayed as airline works on partnership agreement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Non-stop flights to Monterrey, Mexico that were announced in July 2023 remain grounded as the airline continues working through regulatory and partnership requirements.

The flights by Aerus Airlines were originally scheduled to begin Sept. 12, 2024, but were delayed while the airline awaited approval from the Transportation Security Administration.

A new start date of Oct. 22, 2024 was set, but that was pushed back to March 1, 2025.

According to airport officials, Aerus Airlines is trying to finalize an agreement with a partner airline that will assist with booking flights and organizing travel.

The air service would begin within 60 days of the agreement being made.