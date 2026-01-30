Moms on a Mission: Bringing community fun to Calallen for a cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen High School will host its first annual Winter Jam Fest this weekend, featuring a wide range of activities for the whole community.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school and include a barbecue competition with celebrity judges, food trucks, live music, vendors, games, a bounce house obstacle course, and a kids’ zone. Attendees can participate in games, judge the barbecue, and enjoy entertainment like Zumba and yoga.

Calallen High School

The event is organized by parents of Calallen High School seniors, to raise funds for Project Graduation, a program that provides a safe, supervised alternative to traditional graduation night celebrations.

KRIS 6 News interviewed two volunteer parents Victoria Rodriguez and Jennifer Brown, who are moms on a mission.

“Graduation is a big deal for these kids,” Rodriguez said. “We try to provide a safe environment where they can celebrate without risk, and get them home safely in the morning.”

Project Graduation is an all-night lock-in where students turn in their keys, enjoy all-you-can-eat food and games, and leave with gifts valued at $50 or more, including items to help prepare them for college.

Brown said community support is essential. “We really hope to get as many funds as we can to help provide food, games, activities for the kids on Project Graduation night,” she said.

Organizers said they hope the festival draws the community together.

