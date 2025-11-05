CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — From funeral services to child care, the Molina Neighborhood Center is doing what they can to hold on.

"We can only do so much with our own funds, before we have to say, okay, we can't do it anymore," Cesar Flores, President & CEO of Neighborhood Centers, said.

I spoke with Cesar Flores, President of the Neighborhood Centers.

He says funding from the Texas Workforce was frozen until recently, forcing them to pull from their own budget.

Molina Neighborhood Center fights to survive funding challenges with community support on Westside

Despite these challenges, they're still doing what they can to help people like Julian Lopez.

"I wouldn't be kidding if there wasn't a thousand people coming and going. It was crazy the whole day," Julian Lopez, Mo-Town Smoker, said.

Lopez is part of the Mo-Town Smokers, a nonprofit that gives back to their community. But recently, the community gave back to him.

After learning about his struggle with pneumonia, they held a fundraiser at the Molina Neighborhood Center to help.

And after learning about the center's struggles, he wanted to do something about it.

"And they've always come through. So yes, we'd be more than happy to help them out," Lopez said.

The Molina Neighborhood Center has been the heart of this community for generations.

Flores showed me old photos from the 1940s — images that were seen in "Molina: Hardships, Traditions and Resilience," a recent documentary released that showcases the resilience and love people have for the Westside.

"For the past 60 years now, we've been a major part of that," Flores said.

Now, he's calling on neighbors including carpenters, welders, and volunteers to help preserve this important part of Molina.

As for neighbors like Julian, he says they won't let this place go without a fight.

"Front and center. Anything they need, we'd be more than happy," Lopez said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



