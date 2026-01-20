MLK Day highlights divide between workers who get the day off and those who don’t

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For some, Monday brought a quiet day off, a chance to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. For others, it was just another workday.

“Who gets it off?” a man asked at a Stripes convenience store on Morgan Avenue. When told it was a federal holiday, he replied, “You’re right… my wife does insurance and she’s off today.”

On a day meant to honor equality, not everyone gets to celebrate the same way.

Across the city, many businesses remained open, and some workers said taking the day off wasn’t an option.“Even if I wanted to take the day off, it wouldn't be good for me. It’s hard… it’s hard times right now for sure,” said a cashier at Bleu Frog.

Workers also noted, the holiday isn’t equally accessible to everyone. “In theory it isn’t fair, but I think there’s only a reasonable amount of people that can be off,” one employee said, reflecting on workplace policies across the board.

For small business owners, staying open is often a practical choice. At Hesters on Alameda St., owner Jason Rodriguez said, “We’re closed Sundays when most places aren’t, so a lot of times when we have these three-day weekends, Monday is a good day for us.”

The contrast between those who must work and those who can take the day off echoes Dr. King’s focus on economic justice—calling for fair wages, worker dignity, and opportunity for all.

While many spent the day working, others gathered at the Nueces County Courthouse for an MLK forum reflecting on King’s legacy.

Educator Dr. Nancy Vera said the holiday highlights a broader divide. “There are two types of people who live in the U.S.—those that are able to take advantage of things and those that are not. Ironically, the people who are not off today are the ones Martin Luther King was advocating for,” she said.

Even decades after King’s calls for equality, the day underscores that opportunity and necessity are not evenly distributed across the workforce.

