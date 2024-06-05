Mistake from DA's Office reveals TABC report from fatal Harbor Bridge crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 6 Investigates has obtained new information on the deadly wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge, that killed two and seriously injured another in November 2022.

Roxanne Palacios was indicted on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault for that crash.

KRIS 6 News obtained the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission Report which details the events that led up to that crash.

This report became public record after a Nueces County prosecutor filed it with the District Clerk's Office without redaction or sealing.

According to Nueces County District Attorney Jimmy Granberry, discovery for criminal cases is typically uploaded to the county's internal section of Odyssey, not filed with the District Clerk.

In several felony cases, however, that discovery is publicly accessible.

“They'll give you some of those documents perhaps, but they will redact driver's license numbers, social security numbers, they will redact addresses and telephone numbers. In a world of doxing, that’s a good thing to do. And we don’t want any of that information to get out through this office,” Granberry said.

According to that TABC report, Palacios arrived at the Railroad Station Seafood and Brewing Company on Chaparral Street at 2 p.m.

Palacios was there for a company party hosted by her employer, Flatiron-Dragados. More than 50 people attended that party, just days after Flatiron-Dragados received the go-ahead to resume work on the new Harbor Bridge.

According to the TABC report, investigators reviewed surveillance video from Railroad Seafood. That video detailed Palacios's movements at the restaurant on Nov. 2, 2022.

Palacios arrived with a few Flatiron-Dragados employees to set up for the party. An hour later, at 3:13 p.m., she takes a seat and is handed her first drink. Two minutes later, she has her second drink.

At 3:46 p.m., Palacios is seen leaving the restaurant. According to interviews, she left the party to drop a child off at a movie theater and returned to the party.

An hour later she’s seen with drink number three. At 5:27 p.m., cameras show Palacios walking back to the party area with her fourth drink.

At 5:44 p.m. Palacios picks up a shot from a table. Half an hour later, a coworker hands her another drink.

At 6:41 p.m. Palacios is observed with another drink and at 7:00 p.m. she takes a shot. Between 3:13 p.m. and 7 p.m., she is seen with eight drinks.

According to the report, a manager notified a representative of the party that attendees would no longer be served alcoholic beverages.

Interviews with staff indicate this man was upset and said they would never return to the restaurant and several employees left. A few people stayed behind at the bar, Palacios was among those who stayed.

Following the crash on the Harbor Bridge, police administered a preliminary breath test.

That preliminary test revealed she had a 0.223 blood alcohol content (BAC), which is nearly three times the legal limit.

Police then obtained a warrant to draw her blood and two hours later her blood alcohol registered at 0.154 BAC, nearly twice the legal limit.

According to the investigation, three Railroad Seafood employees were working at this party. They said they never saw anyone acting intoxicated. However, the TABC gave them two violations for serving drinks to an intoxicated person and conduct that led to excessive drinking.

In addition to Palacios's case, the discovery was made public in several other pending felony cases. 6 Investigates discovered the error was made in three murder cases, a capital murder case and others.

“I don’t know how long it’s actually been happening, but we started with the cases that were still open, that hadn’t been tried,” Granberry said.

Last week, the DA’s office filed emergency motions to seal these documents.

“That has been loudly proclaimed as a bad thing in this office by a very loud person in this office, me. And hopefully, it is rectified,” Granberry said.

This crash spurred an investigation into how many people had died on the Harbor Bridge due to wrong-way drivers and what had been done to address the problem. Ultimately it was a KRIS 6 News investigation that led to the permanent closure of problem exits on the bridge.

Palacios's criminal case has not been set for trial. we will stay on top of this case and bring updates as we have them.

KRIS 6 News reached out Railrood Seafood and asked them to respond to this report, but they had no comment. A Flatiron-Dragados spokesperson also had no comment. The attorney representing Palacios did not respond.

