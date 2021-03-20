Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing 81-year-old man found safe

items.[0].image.alt
CCPD
Woodrow Thorne.PNG
Woodrow Thorne.PNG
Posted at 6:36 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 22:33:00-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE:
Woodrow Thorne has been found safe and unharmed.

Original Story:

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 81-year-old man.

Woodrow Thorne was last seen Saturday morning. He is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Thorne was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, black boots, a black sweater, a black cap and sunglasses.

Police say he left in a black Cadillac XTS, license plate 4DV173.

Thorne suffers from dementia and partial paralysis in his left arm. If you see Thorne, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education